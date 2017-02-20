Animal lovers protest outside Montreal City Hall

About two dozen protesters showed up in front of Montreal’s City Hall on Monday afternoon demanding better laws to protect animals.

“I’m here to voice my opinion and to pledge my allegiance to animals who need voices,” Rick Hinojosa said.

Protesters said they wanted to let Mayor Denis Coderre know they are not happy with the way he has handled several animal rights dossiers.

“We can have Cirque du Soleil performing and demonstrating how forward this city is but no, we’re going backwards to some barbaric manifestation of animal cruelty,” Hinojosa added.

He was referring to the city’s decision to hold an urban rodeo as part of Montreal’s 375th anniversary celebrations.

The calèche industry has also been a point of friction between animal rights activists and the city for months.

Last summer, Coderre decided to ban the industry for a year after several incidents where horses appeared to be hurt.

A Quebec Superior Court judge overturned the ban a week after it was imposed.

Back in December, the city approved a $500,000 investment in the calèche industry.

The city is paying for shelters, microchips for the horses and training and uniforms for the drivers.

“You can’t just improve them, you have to put an end to it,” Steven Harnad criticized.

Additionally, last summer’s decision to ban pit bull-type dogs sparked outrage among dog owners and animal activists.

Some consider it unfair and poorly thought out.

“Mr. Coderre, can you respect our rights?” Louise Makovsky asked.

“We’re being terrorized for owning pets.”