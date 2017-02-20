Winnipeg Jets’ Jacob Trouba suspended two games for high hit

WINNIPEG – Winnipeg Jets defenceman Jacob Trouba has been suspended two games by the NHL for an illegal check to the head of Ottawa Senators forward Mark Stone on Sunday.

Trouba delivered the high hit with his shoulder during the third period of the Jets’ 3-2 win. He was given a two-minute minor penalty on the play for an illegal check to the hit. Stone left the game and did not return. The status of the 24-year-old Winnipegger is not known.

Winnipeg’s Jacob Trouba suspended two games for an illegal check to the head on Ottawa’s Mark Stone. https://t.co/sEB3Wxy8BQ — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) February 20, 2017

The league said the collision was avoidable, calling it a high, forceful blow.

“The onus is on Trouba to deliver a full body hit through his opponent’s core,” the NHL’s Department of Player Safety said. “Instead, Trouba (took) a poor angle of approach, picking Stone’s head, making it the main point of contact.”

This is the first time Trouba has been suspended in his four-year NHL career. He will be able to return for Winnipeg’s game against the St. Louis Blues on Mar. 3 at MTS Centre.