Toronto man charged with going 143 km/h over speed limit on local road: police
Toronto police have charged a 24-year-old man with multiple speeding-related offences after a driver was allegedly clocked going 203 km/h in a 60 km/h zone.
Police said in a statement that officers were on patrol just after 2:15 a.m. Monday when they saw a 2015 Acura going north on Victoria Park Avenue near McNicoll Avenue.
Officers used a speed-measuring device and determined the car was going 143 km/h over the speed limit, the statement said.
The man, who wasn’t identified by police, was charged with stunt driving (50 km/h or more over the speed limit), speeding and racing a motor vehicle. He also had his licence suspended for seven days and his vehicle impounded for the same period of time.
He is scheduled to appear a Scarborough court on March 29.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.
