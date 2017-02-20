Toronto man charged with going 143 km/h over speed limit on local road: police

Toronto police have charged a 24-year-old man with multiple speeding-related offences after a driver was allegedly clocked going 203 km/h in a 60 km/h zone.

Police said in a statement that officers were on patrol just after 2:15 a.m. Monday when they saw a 2015 Acura going north on Victoria Park Avenue near McNicoll Avenue.

Officers used a speed-measuring device and determined the car was going 143 km/h over the speed limit, the statement said.

0220 11:32 Man, 24, Chrgd W/ Stunt Driving, 203 Km/h In A 60 Km/h Z…ar Mcnicoll Ave https://t.co/H22lpQzmzT — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) February 20, 2017

The man, who wasn’t identified by police, was charged with stunt driving (50 km/h or more over the speed limit), speeding and racing a motor vehicle. He also had his licence suspended for seven days and his vehicle impounded for the same period of time.

He is scheduled to appear a Scarborough court on March 29.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.