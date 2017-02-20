Elderly Gravelbourg man caught with crack cocaine

RCMP have charged an elderly man after he was caught with crack cocaine and a large sum of money in his vehicle on Friday night.

At 8 p.m., RCMP pulled over a vehicle on Highway 58 for a vehicle equipment violation. Police said the driver was then arrested under the Alcohol and Gaming Regulations Act and officers also found 6.6 grams of crack cocaine and a large sum of money on the man.

Police than searched a residence near Gravelbourg and RCMP recovered 27.2 grams of crack cocaine and 23 firearms.

Robert Arams, 73, of Gravelbourg is facing multiple charges including possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and unsafe storage of firearms.

Arams will make his first court appearance on April 13.