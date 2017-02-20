Sledder missing in Revelstoke’s Boulder Mountain area found safe

An Alberta man who was reported missing while snowmobiling in the Revelstoke area has been found.

The 48-year-old man from Hinton was reported missing at around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

He had been riding with friends when he became separated from the group.

Revelstoke Search and Rescue crews sent riders up to the last known areas where the man had been sledding.

They searched until almost 4:30 a.m.

A helicopter was deployed early Monday morning as the snowmobile search resumed.

Search and Rescue located the man and brought him to the base of the mountain.

He was disoriented and tired but was otherwise in good condition as of 10 a.m. PT.

After a brief closure during the search, Boulder Mountain had reopened to the public for recreational use.