Nick Fontanelli, charged in death of LaSalle mother, in court for preliminary hearing
Nick Fontanelli, charged in the death of his fiancée Samantha Higgins, is appearing in court Monday for his preliminary hearing.
The 24-year-old is charged with first-degree murder and committing an indignity to a body.
A publication ban has been put in place on all testimony, including that of Higgins’ mother, who testified Monday morning.
“I just want everyone to remember Sam. I don’t want her to be forgotten,” Vanessa Higgins told Global News last year.
The young, 22-year-old mother of two was last seen walking home from a friend’s house in LaSalle on July 7, 2015.
Her dismembered body was found three days later in a bag under a bridge in Hinchinbrooke, roughly 75 kilometres south-west of Montreal.
The preliminary hearing is expected to last until Feb. 28.
