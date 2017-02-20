Vancouver Police investigate targeted shooting

Vancouver Police are investigating a targeted shooting that left a 22-year-old man in serious condition.

Police say they were called to Killarney Street and Euclid Avenue Sunday just after 11 p.m. where they found the Burnaby man suffering from gunshot wounds.

He remains in hospital in serious, but stable condition.

Police say this incident appears targeted but no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact detectives at 604-717-2541 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.