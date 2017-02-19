Habs open practice draws big crowd at Bell Centre

The Montreal Canadiens held their annual open practice at the Bell Centre in front of at least 15,000 fans who got the chance to catch a glimpse at the team’s latest addition, head coach Claude Julien.

Habs fan Silvio Ursino thought former head coach Michel Therrien did a good job, but believes Julien, who won a Stanley Cup with the Boston Bruins in 2011, to be superior.

“He’s got a great pedigree, he’s won the Stanley Cup, he knows the Montreal market really well, I think that means a lot to players,” Ursino said.

Sunday’s free practice attracted fans from all walks of life.

Lawrence Scott wanted to help his son learn to be a better hockey player.

“[I want my son to] see what kind of drills they’re doing so we can learn something and he can become an upcoming Montreal Canadiens,” Scott said.

There were also families visiting from out of town, like Samrah Sher’s.

“We came all the way from Toronto to come see the Habs,” Sher said. “We’re big fans, I was born and raised here so it’s always fun to bring the kids and enjoy the atmosphere.”

Despite the team’s slump, having lost 8 of its last 10 games including Julien’s first behind the bench on Saturday to the Winnipeg Jets, fans remain optimistic.

“I think they’re too good of a team to not make the playoffs,” Ursino said.

It’s a sentiment shared by Sher.

“It’s been a little tough but I have faith that they’ll come back and we’re going to go far,” Sher said.

The Canadiens’ next game will be in New York City as they face off against the Rangers on Tuesday.