Manitoba picks up two more wins at the Scotties

Michelle Englot and her provincial championship squad kept their perfect record intact at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in St. Catharines, ON.

After winning their first game on the opening day of competition, Englot and company won both their games on Sunday to improve to 3-0 for a share of first place with Ontario’s Rachel Homan.

In their first game on Sunday, Englot and her foursome from the Granite Curling Club defeated Saskatchewan’s Penny Barker 8-5. After trailing by two points in the early going Manitoba scored a pair of three enders in the match. Englot made a crucial draw for three in the eighth end that all but sealed the Manitoba victory.

In draw four on Sunday afternoon Englot’s Team Manitoba pulled out a 9-4 victory. The game was a lot closer than the final score would indicate. Manitoba was ahead by a single point in the fifth end when Galusha just missed a difficult in-off with last rock. Instead of getting a deuce, Galusha gave up a steal of one as Manitoba took a 3-1 lead. Englot scored a pair in the seventh end but Galusha stole a single point in the ninth end to make it a one point game coming home. With her final throw in the 10th end Englot made a nose hit to count four to win by five.

Manitoba will play two more games on Monday with contests against Newfoundland and Labrador’s Stacie Curtis and Northern Ontario’s Krista McCarville.

