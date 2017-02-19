WATCH: Pat Quinn statue unveiled outside Rogers Arena

A life-sized statue was unveiled Saturday to honour one of Vancouver’s larger-than-life sports figures.

A bronze statue of former Canucks coach Pat Quinn is located outside Rogers Arena near Pat Quinn Way.

The statue depicts Quinn coaching the Canucks during the 1994 Stanley Cup playoffs, when they lost in the Cup final in seven games to the New York Rangers. It also includes him holding a roster card engraved with each player’s name.

WATCH: Kalli Quinn talks about her father’s legacy

The statue also comes complete with “Pat’s Bench” — a facsimile of the spot where Quinn conversed with Canadian Olympic athletes outside of Canada House in Salt Lake City during the 2002 Winter Olympics.

“This is going to be remembered forever — everywhere — because it’s actually something that is life-sized, and tangible, that people can come and experience,” said Quinn’s daughter Kalli.

“It is overwhelming and it is a bit strange. I just want to reach out and touch him.”

READ MORE: WATCH: Vancouver pays tribute to Pat Quinn, names street in his honour

Among those on hand were former Canucks players Jyrki Lumme, Kirk McLean, Dave Babych, Corey Hirsch and current team president Trevor Linden.

Quinn, who was elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame last year, died in 2014 at the age of 71.

– With files from The Canadian Press