Man charged with sexual assault in North York
A A
A man has been charged with sexual assault for an incident that took place Thursday in North York.
Toronto Police said that a woman was sexually assaulted while walking along a pathway near a shopping plaza in the Yonge Street and Steeles Avenue area at 12:45 p.m. Thursday.
Police allege that a man approached the woman and sexually assaulted her. He fled the scene when the victim screamed for help.
READ MORE: Ontario doctor charged with sexual assault of former patient for third time
Gursharan Singh, 23, was charged with two counts of sexual assault Friday.
He appeared in a Toronto court Saturday.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.