Man charged with sexual assault in North York

A man has been charged with sexual assault for an incident that took place Thursday in North York.

Toronto Police said that a woman was sexually assaulted while walking along a pathway near a shopping plaza in the Yonge Street and Steeles Avenue area at 12:45 p.m. Thursday.

Police allege that a man approached the woman and sexually assaulted her. He fled the scene when the victim screamed for help.

Gursharan Singh, 23, was charged with two counts of sexual assault Friday.

He appeared in a Toronto court Saturday.