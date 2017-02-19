Crime
February 19, 2017 10:59 am

Man charged with sexual assault in North York

By Web Writer  Global News

Gursharan Singh, 23, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault. Toronto Police/ Handouts

Toronto Police/ Handouts
A A

A man has been charged with sexual assault for an incident that took place Thursday in North York.

Toronto Police said that a woman was sexually assaulted while walking along a pathway near a shopping plaza in the Yonge Street and Steeles Avenue area at 12:45 p.m. Thursday.

Police allege that a man approached the woman and sexually assaulted her. He fled the scene when the victim screamed for help.

READ MORE: Ontario doctor charged with sexual assault of former patient for third time

Gursharan Singh, 23, was charged with two counts of sexual assault Friday.

He appeared in a Toronto court Saturday.

 

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
North York Sexual Assault
Sexual Assault
Toronto Police
Toronto Sexual Assault

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Global News