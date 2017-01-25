Ontario doctor charged with sexual assault of former patient for third time

OAKVILLE, Ont. – A doctor from Oakville, Ont., is facing a third charge of sexual assault against a former patient.

Halton Regional police provided few details, including when the alleged offence took place, only saying that the victim was an adult female.

Police had previously laid two sex assault charges against Dr. Clarence Clottey, 56, related to alleged offences that took place in 2012 and 2016.

READ MORE: Oakville doctor charged with sexual assault for second time

Clottey’s registration with the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario is currently active, though restricted as of August 2016.

According to college records, he has been practicing as a family physician in Oakville since 2010, but since last August he cannot work with female patients without the supervision of a female health practitioner.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and urging anyone else with information to come forward.