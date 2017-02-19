Pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle in Markham

A woman has died after being struck by a vehicle while crossing the street in Markham late Saturday night.

York Regional Police said officers responded to a call at 11:30 p.m. ET about a pedestrian being struck at the intersection of Steeles Avenue East and McCowan Road.

The 25-year-old woman was taken to hospital with critical injuries where she died a short time later, police said.

The driver remained at the scene. No charges have yet been laid.

Police are asking for any witnesses with information to contact investigators.