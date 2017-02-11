Mom of 2 dies after helping at the scene of a crash on Highway 1

A woman from Kamloops, B.C., who was struck by a vehicle while helping at the scene of a highway crash has died from her injuries.

Anna Grandia and her husband, Matthew Grandia, had pulled over on the TransCanada Highway west of Hope, B.C., last Sunday to assist in clearing the scene of an accident when they were both struck by another vehicle that lost control.

READ MORE: Double fatal crash near Kamloops

Pastor David Fields released a statement from the family Friday saying that Anna died Thursday night and her husband remains in critical condition.

“With deeply saddened hearts, we regret to inform everyone that our dear, sweet Anna succumbed to her injuries and peacefully passed away late last night with her family by her side,” the statement said.

“At this time, we are optimistic that Matt will make a full recovery.”

The couple and their two young children had been on their way to Vancouver to board a flight for a family vacation in Hawaii when they were first to arrive on the scene of a jack-knifed utility trailer.

The children remained in the vehicle while their parents went to help. They were moving debris when a passing car spun out of control, hitting them both.

Although the cause of the collision has not been confirmed, the accident occurred while the region was being hit by a nasty winter storm.

Environment Canada had issued weather warnings for B.C.’s south coast and southern interior through that weekend as the storm brought record-level snowfall to Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.

“According to police, they did everything perfectly, including pulling their truck ahead of the accident and to the side of the highway,” a previous statement from the family said.

Fields said the couple was very involved in their church and were “much loved” by the community.

READ MORE: Travel advisory lifted on Highway 1 between Hope and Langley

Friday’s statement from the family requested for privacy, but also thanked the community for their support through thoughts and prayers.

A GoFundMe campaign to raise money for the family has been launched and as of Friday more than $40,000 had been donated.

(Kamloops This Week)