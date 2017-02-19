Things to do on Family Day 2017 in Edmonton
Monday, Feb. 20 marks Family Day in Alberta.
The holiday was proclaimed by Premier Don Getty in 1990 to promote the importance of families and family values in the province. This year, there is no shortage of family fun.
City Hall & Churchill Square
Enjoy performances by the Mattierin Irish Dancers, the Wajjo African Drummers, and a Concrete Theatre production of the play Bello.
The day includes Canada 150 giveaways, crafts, skating on the square (including free skate rentals), hayrides and bannock-making.
Food trucks will also be on site.
Time: Noon – 4 p.m.
Noon -3 p.m.: Canada 150 Mural Mosaic Tile Painting
Location: City Hall & Churchill Square
Cost: Free
Edmonton Valley Zoo
Families are invited to bundle up and visit the animals or create something new at the Polar Bear craft table. There will also be a scavenger hunt and free family photo booth set up.
Time: Noon – 4 p.m. (Please note: Zoo is open from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.)
Location: 13315 Buena Vista Road
Cost: General Admission
Reuse Centre
Families can participate in reuse crafting, facility tours, scavenger hunts and more.
Time: Noon – 3 p.m.
Location: 6835-83 Street
Cost: Free activities. $5 for purchases up to 50 kg
The Art Gallery of Alberta
The AGA invites families to enjoy a variety of activities and exhibitions this Family Day.
Time: 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. (Last entry at 4 p.m.)
Location: #2 Sir Winston Churchill Square
Cost: Free
Alberta Legislature
Enjoy live music, magic performances, or take part in the Lost in the Legislature History Hunt. The event also includes indigenous games and crafts and kids can build a replica Legislature Building in the Lego Zone. Families can also learn a few tricks of the trade at a clown workshop.
Time: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Location: Edmonton Federal Building and the Legislative Assembly Visitor Centre
Cost: Free
Silver Skate Festival & Ice Castles
Enjoy Edmonton’s premiere winter celebration in Hawrelak Park featuring the Ice Castles.
Visit silverskatefestival.org for details.
Time: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. (Family Day hours)
Location: William Hawrelak Park (9930 Groat Road)
Cost: Entry to Silver Skate is free, visit the Ice Castles website for ticket information
The Armature
Families can take part in sleigh rides, hot chocolate, bannock-making and more along Edmonton’s newest walkable street.
Time: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Location: 96 Street between Jasper Avenue and 103 Avenue
Cost: Free
Edmonton Public Library
Visit your local branch to take part in special programming including movies, juggling, drum circles, puppet shows, storytelling, and live music.
Click here to check out the complete schedule of events
Time: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. (See schedule for performance times)
Locations: Various, check schedule
Cost: Free
Alberta, Ontario and Saskatchewan celebrate the Family Day holiday on the third Monday of February.
READ MORE: B.C.’s Family Day date should align with other provinces: petition
In British Columbia, Family Day falls on the second Monday of February.
