Things to do on Family Day 2017 in Edmonton

Monday, Feb. 20 marks Family Day in Alberta.

The holiday was proclaimed by Premier Don Getty in 1990 to promote the importance of families and family values in the province. This year, there is no shortage of family fun.

City Hall & Churchill Square

Enjoy performances by the Mattierin Irish Dancers, the Wajjo African Drummers, and a Concrete Theatre production of the play Bello.

The day includes Canada 150 giveaways, crafts, skating on the square (including free skate rentals), hayrides and bannock-making.





Edmontonians are also being invited to paint tiles that will be joined together to create two large murals designed by Canadian artists as part of the Canada 150 Mural Mosaic Project Food trucks will also be on site.

Time: Noon – 4 p.m.

Noon -3 p.m.: Canada 150 Mural Mosaic Tile Painting

Location: City Hall & Churchill Square

Cost: Free

Edmonton Valley Zoo

Families are invited to bundle up and visit the animals or create something new at the Polar Bear craft table. There will also be a scavenger hunt and free family photo booth set up.

Time: Noon – 4 p.m. (Please note: Zoo is open from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.)

Location: 13315 Buena Vista Road

Cost: General Admission

Reuse Centre

Families can participate in reuse crafting, facility tours, scavenger hunts and more.

Time: Noon – 3 p.m.

Location: 6835-83 Street

Cost: Free activities. $5 for purchases up to 50 kg

The Art Gallery of Alberta

The AGA invites families to enjoy a variety of activities and exhibitions this Family Day.

Time: 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. (Last entry at 4 p.m.)

Location: #2 Sir Winston Churchill Square

Cost: Free

Alberta Legislature

Enjoy live music, magic performances, or take part in the Lost in the Legislature History Hunt. The event also includes indigenous games and crafts and kids can build a replica Legislature Building in the Lego Zone. Families can also learn a few tricks of the trade at a clown workshop.

Time: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Location: Edmonton Federal Building and the Legislative Assembly Visitor Centre

Cost: Free

Silver Skate Festival & Ice Castles

Enjoy Edmonton’s premiere winter celebration in Hawrelak Park featuring the Ice Castles.

Visit silverskatefestival.org for details.

Time: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. (Family Day hours)

Location: William Hawrelak Park (9930 Groat Road)

Cost: Entry to Silver Skate is free, visit the Ice Castles website for ticket information

The Armature

Families can take part in sleigh rides, hot chocolate, bannock-making and more along Edmonton’s newest walkable street.

Time: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Location: 96 Street between Jasper Avenue and 103 Avenue

Cost: Free

Edmonton Public Library

Visit your local branch to take part in special programming including movies, juggling, drum circles, puppet shows, storytelling, and live music.

Click here to check out the complete schedule of events

Time: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. (See schedule for performance times)

Locations: Various, check schedule

Cost: Free

Alberta, Ontario and Saskatchewan celebrate the Family Day holiday on the third Monday of February.

In British Columbia, Family Day falls on the second Monday of February.