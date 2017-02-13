Canada
B.C.’s Family Day date should align with other provinces: petition

An online petition urges B.C. to change its Family Day date to align with other provinces'.

As British Columbians enjoy the long weekend, thousands say the province is celebrating Family Day at the wrong time.

A petition on Change.org is calling for B.C. to align its Family Day holiday with six other provinces, including Alberta and Ontario, which hold it a week later on the third Monday of February.

The petition argues that having the holiday on the second Monday of the month makes it redundant for many workers who still have to do business with parts of the country that don’t have the day off.

The call to “Unite Family Day” is supported by B.C.’s Green party leader Andrew Weaver, New Democrat MLA David Eby and a number of investment professionals.

B.C.’s Family Day has been in place since 2013 after public consultations that favoured the earlier weekend for better skiing conditions and reduced traffic over the border into the U.S., which celebrates President’s Day the following week.

As of Monday morning, the petition had over 18,000 signatures.

