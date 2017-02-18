Second man charged in October 2016 Starbucks shooting

WINNIPEG — Winnipeg Police have charged the second man involved in the shots fired investigation near the Health Sciences Centre in October of last year.

Ryan John Monias is the second man to be arrested in relation to the shooting outside the Starbucks near Health Sciences Centre (HSC).

Powerview RCMP had 25-year-old Monias in custody on an unrelated matter when an outstanding warrant came to light. Officers then turned him over to Winnipeg Police Service Major Crimes Unit on Friday.

On October 30th of last year, at around 10 p.m., members of Winnipeg Police Service, Tactical Support Team, Canine Unit, and Air1 all responded to the reports of shots fired in the Starbucks near HSC.

Officers said their investigation revealed that two suspects confronted a 32-year-old man inside and one of the suspects had a handgun and shot it in the direction of the 32-year-old.

According to officers, both suspects have gang affiliations and had been involved in a verbal argument with the 32-year-old prior to the shooting.

Despite the several shots fired, reflected by the multiple bullet casings found on scene, no one was injured in the shooting.

Just under two weeks after the shooting, on November 10, officers located and arrested Royce Anthony Boyle.

Now, both men have been charged with numerous firearm and weapon related offences and remain in custody.