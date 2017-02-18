Former Bavarian Arms Cafe in North Vancouver destroyed by fire

A former cafe at the base of the old Grouse chairlift has been destroyed by an overnight fire.

Firefighters said the former Bavarian Arms Cafe, located at 5053 Skyline Drive, is a complete loss. Crews were called to a fire at the old log home around 1 a.m. Saturday. They faced a number of different challenges, including a lack of water supply and live power lines near the home.

Flames could be seen from as far as the Lions Gate Bridge.

There have been no reports of injuries. The property owners are currently out of the country.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.