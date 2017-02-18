Canada
February 18, 2017 9:16 am

Single winning ticket for $26 million Lotto Max jackpot

By Staff The Canadian Press
Global News
TORONTO – There is one winning ticket for the $26 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw, and it was sold somewhere in Ontario.

The unofficial winning numbers in Friday’s Lotto Max draw were 5, 9, 14, 24, 33, 37 and 46. The bonus number was 38.

The numbers for encore were: 0543247.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Feb. 24 will be approximately $10 million.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

