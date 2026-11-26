Prime Minister Mark Carney has appointed New Brunswick’s next chief justice.
Tracey DeWare replaces former chief justice Marc Richard, who chose to take on a reduced workload in August.
A description from the Prime Minister’s Office says DeWare was first appointed to the family division of the Court of King’s Bench of New Brunswick in 2012.
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The PMO says she has served as the top judge at the province’s Court of King’s Bench since 2019.
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Prior to her time as a judge, DeWare was a partner at Stewart McKelvey, where her practice focused on insurance, personal injury, and medical malpractice.
DeWare, who is fluently bilingual, graduated from the University of New Brunswick’s Faculty of Law in 1994.
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