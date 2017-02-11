Canada
February 11, 2017 9:11 am

One winner for $60 million Lotto Max jackpot, 10 Maxmillion winners

By Staff The Canadian Press
Global News
A A

TORONTO – The lottery jackpot streak continues in Quebec.

The $60 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw was claimed by a lone ticket sold in the province.  Exactly where it was purchased has yet to be revealed.

The winning ticket for the $60 million jackpot in the Jan. 6 Lotto Max draw was also sold in Quebec – at a gas station east of Montreal.  And a Quebec ticket holder claimed the $25 million jackpot in the Jan. 21 Lotto 649 draw.

Story continues below
Global News

The unofficial winning numbers  in Friday’s Lotto Max draw for an estimated $60 million were  11, 16, 19, 22, 24, 38 & 41. The bnus number was 48.

The unofficial numbers for encore were 9893944.

There were 26 Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each up for grabs in last night’s Lotto Max, and 10 of them were won.

Eight were claimed by single tickets, one will be shared by two ticket holders and one will be shared amongst three ticket holders.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Feb. 17 will be approximately $26 million.

The unofficial Maxmillions numbers are

8, 9, 11, 24, 25, 30 & 40.

11, 15, 17, 20, 23, 31 & 38.

3, 8, 10, 20, 28, 36 & 48.

8, 12, 25, 35, 36, 40 & 41.

2, 6, 12, 23, 33, 40 & 49.

4, 5, 8, 12, 15, 30 & 33.

5, 13, 17, 25, 36, 37 & 41.

6, 8, 28, 33, 43, 45 & 47.

9, 24, 27, 28, 43, 48 & 49.

5, 16, 19, 21, 27, 35 & 39.

15, 18, 23, 24, 40, 43 & 45.

19, 21, 30, 34, 35, 41 & 49.

7, 20, 26, 28, 30, 35 & 39.

8, 18, 20, 23, 37, 38 & 46.

3, 18, 21, 29, 38, 43 & 45.

3, 11, 14, 18, 26, 38 & 41.

12, 21, 25, 27, 32, 38 & 44.

15, 16, 21, 27, 41, 42 & 46.

8, 12, 35, 40, 43, 44 & 47.

3, 16, 18, 22, 25, 40 & 44.

3, 24, 25, 28, 32, 34 & 42.

7, 9, 22, 37, 41, 42 & 44.

1, 11, 27, 41, 45, 46 & 47.

1, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 & 42.

13, 31, 36, 38, 40, 41 & 42.

3, 18, 19, 22, 23, 45 & 49.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Lottery
lottery canada
lottery numbers lottery numbers canada
Lottery results
Lottery Results Canada
Lotto Max
lotto max number
lotto max numbers
lotto numbers
lotto results
lotto results canada

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News