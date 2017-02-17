Speeding drunk driver flees crash scene

Kelowna RCMP arrested an alleged drunk driver with the help of civilians.

Police say the 29-year-old man was seen speeding well above the 80 km/hr limit on Highway 97 near UBCO Thursday night.

His car spun out of control and he ran away after the vehicle would not re-start.

Witnesses assisted officers in finding their suspect who was not injured.

Police say the man provided breath samples nearly twice the legal limit.

“This incident clearly demonstrates the dangers of driving while impaired”, said Cst. Steve Holmes in a news release. “It was fortunate he only hit a median and not another vehicle or vehicles.”