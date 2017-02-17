Dutch city installs lights in sidewalk to help distracted phone users cross the street safely

Do you find yourself looking at your cellphone while crossing the road? Well, one Dutch town is trying to make getting to the other side of the street safer for distracted phone users.

On Feb. 14, Bodegraven, a town in the Netherlands, installed a light strip – called “+ Light Line” – at a busy intersection that syncs with the traffic lights.

The concept is simple: Since the pedestrian at the crosswalk is looking at their phone, they would most likely be looking down at the ground where the light is installed. When the light turns green that means the pedestrian can go, or in other words walk.

When the strip is red, the pedestrian should stop to traffic.

British newspaper The Telegraph also reported that the strip flashes “on and off when the lights are about to change.”

One elected member of council for the city said the idea behind + Light Line is to contribute to the safety of the pedestrian.

“The attraction of social media, games, WhatsApp and music is great and at the expense of attention to traffic. As a government, we probably can not easily reverse this trend, but we want to anticipate it,” said Alderman Kees Oskam to the city of Bodegraven.

The light strip was only installed on one side of the road and was created by Dutch company, HIG.

Global News has reached out to the city of Bodegraven, as well as Alderman Oskam for comment.

