Skier’s eye-catching photo on giant snow bank stuns Montrealers

It’s a photo that some have described as breathtaking, showing Montrealer Toby Harper-Merrett ski down a giant snow bank in the Mile End borough.

“I was walking to work, taking my kids to school and we walked by it,” Harper-Merrett told Global News.

“It was the biggest snow bank we’d ever seen and we said, someone should ski it.”

The snow bank sits just behind Centre Clark on de Gaspé Avenue and goes as high as the structure’s third floor.

On his lunch hour, the father of two, who is a recreational skier and vice-president of the Alpine Club of Canada, grabbed his gear and headed to the hill for a ride.

“It was an opportunity to show snow as a fun and great thing about Montreal and not a huge hassle,” he said.

The image was captured by Montreal photographer Richmond Lam.

Contrary to what many are wondering, the image has not been Photoshopped.

“A lot of people made comments on Facebook … because it just looks unreal,” he told Global News.

Harper-Merrett insisted that though the winter is tough, it’s important to look on the bright side of things.

“Enjoy the place where you live, ditch your car if you can and get out on your skis in the snow with your kids or with whomever and enjoy yourself,” he said.