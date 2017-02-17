Sports
February 17, 2017 3:30 pm

Skier’s eye-catching photo on giant snow bank stuns Montrealers

Felicia Parrillo. By Reporter  Global News

Skier Toby Harper-Merrett on the giant snow bank behind de Gaspé Avenue in Montreal's Mile End borough, Friday, Feb 17, 2017.

Richmond Lam/Facebook
A A

It’s a photo that some have described as breathtaking, showing Montrealer Toby Harper-Merrett ski down a giant snow bank in the Mile End borough.

“I was walking to work, taking my kids to school and we walked by it,” Harper-Merrett told Global News.

“It was the biggest snow bank we’d ever seen and we said, someone should ski it.”

The snow bank sits just behind Centre Clark on de Gaspé Avenue and goes as high as the structure’s third floor.

Story continues below

On his lunch hour, the father of two, who is a recreational skier and vice-president of the Alpine Club of Canada, grabbed his gear and headed to the hill for a ride.

“It was an opportunity to show snow as a fun and great thing about Montreal and not a huge hassle,” he said.

The image was captured by Montreal photographer Richmond Lam.

Contrary to what many are wondering, the image has not been Photoshopped.

“A lot of people made comments on Facebook … because it just looks unreal,” he told Global News.

Harper-Merrett insisted that though the winter is tough, it’s important to look on the bright side of things.

“Enjoy the place where you live, ditch your car if you can and get out on your skis in the snow with your kids or with whomever and enjoy yourself,” he said.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Mile End
Montreal Plateau
montreal snow
Montreal weather
Montreal winter
Montreal winter weather
Richmond Lam
Skier
skiing on snow banks
snow bank
snow bank ski photo
snow bank skier
Snow Banks
Toby Harper-Merrett
Winter weather

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News