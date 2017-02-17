Better Winnipeg: Fiddling family keeping the tradition alive for Festival du Voyageur

WINNIPEG — Awards and old photos line the walls of Alex Carriere’s house but it’s music that fills his home.

Carriere played his fiddle for 70 years at shows across the city. Since his grandson Michael Audette was a toddler, Carriere was passing along his love of the instrument.

“I was so happy when I saw him as a boy and he was playing. And he just loved it. He would sooner play than eat I think,” Carriere said.

The duo would practice playing for hours.

“We started just practicing the two of us. One in front of each other. He would teach me a tune and we would go back and forth,” Audette said.

At 88-years-old Carriere knew it was time to put the bow down, but he wanted to keep the music alive.

For Audette’s 23rd birthday, he was gifted his grandfather’s fiddle.

“When he passed me the fiddle I said I thought you were going to play forever. He said I will, you will,” Audette said.

“To open my fiddle case and know that it’s there and just to know there’s so much history on that fiddle. People have heard it play for 50 years.”

Along with the fiddle, Audette received a pair of mukluks and a vest his great grandmother hand made out of beads and moose skin.

“It’s that whole connection right from the ground up. You got the boots, right up to the vest and the fiddle, the little cherry on top,” Audette said.

The vest even has a balding spot from where the fiddle rests on his shoulder.

Audette has been performing at Festival du Voyageur this year, one of his favourite places to play.

“Like grandpa said, you touch the strings with the bow and everyone turns,” he said.

“When I perform at festival it’s so different than performing anywhere else everyone comes for the traditional music instead of pop music. And it means a lot to me because I came from that.”

You can see Audette playing:

February 17: Norwood Hotel at 10 p.m.

February 18: Festival du Voyageur trading post at 7 p.m.

February 18: Maison Chaboillez at 8:15 p.m.

February 18: Norwood Hotel at 10 p.m.

February 25: Cabane a Sucre at 12:15 p.m.