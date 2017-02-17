Festival Du Voyageur opens its 2017 edition

The largest winter festival in Western Canada is back, and it’s boasting a bigger, better ten day run than ever before.

Festival Du Voyageur’s 48th edition brings new features that the festival is promising will impress the thousands of visitors to the grounds.

A wood carving challenge and auction join the beard growing competition, maple taffy, and the famous ice bar for this year’s Festival Du Voyageur, which runs from February 17th until the 26th.

Timm Bruch spent Friday morning at Fort Gibraltar to meet live with the people that make the festival run – from the Artistic Director to the bands that occupy the many stages and tents the grounds have to offer.