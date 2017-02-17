White House denies report it is considering using National Guard to round up illegal immigrants

The White House quickly denied a media report Friday that Donald Trump’s administration is considering using the National Guard to round up illegal immigrants.

According to the Associated Press the U.S. president is considering “mobilizing as many as 100,000 National Guard troops to round up unauthorized immigrants,” the news agency tweeted Friday morning.

The Associated Press said it obtained a draft memo that “outlines a Trump administration proposal under consideration.”

However, a White House spokesperson told Reuters news agency the media report is false.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer took to social media to denounce the Associated Press’ report.

“This is not true. DHS also confirms it is 100% false,” Spicer tweeted.

