What’s open and closed on Family Day in Toronto
Here’s a list of what’s open and closed on Family Day in Toronto for Monday, Feb. 20, 2017.
CLOSED:
- Municipal buildings
- Toronto Public Library
- Banks
- Beer Store
- LCBO
- Most major supermarket chains
- Malls: Yorkdale, Fairview Mall, Scarborough Town Centre, Sherway Gardens, Bayview Village
OPEN:
- Federal government offices
- Mail delivery
- CF Toronto Eaton Centre
- Toronto Premium Outlets
- Toronto Zoo
- Ontario Science Centre
- Royal Ontario Museum
- Ripley’s Aquarium
- Hockey Hall of Fame
- Evergreen Brick Works
- Movie theatres
TRANSIT:
- TTC will run on a Sunday schedule and GO Transit will operate on a Saturday schedule.
