Here’s a list of what’s open and closed on Family Day in Toronto for Monday, Feb. 20, 2017.

CLOSED:

Municipal buildings

Toronto Public Library

Banks

Beer Store

LCBO

Most major supermarket chains

Malls: Yorkdale, Fairview Mall, Scarborough Town Centre, Sherway Gardens, Bayview Village

OPEN:

Federal government offices

Mail delivery

CF Toronto Eaton Centre

Toronto Premium Outlets

Toronto Zoo

Ontario Science Centre

Royal Ontario Museum

Ripley’s Aquarium

Hockey Hall of Fame

Evergreen Brick Works

Movie theatres

TRANSIT: