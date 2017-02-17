Canada
February 17, 2017 8:21 am
Updated: February 17, 2017 8:23 am

What’s open and closed on Family Day in Toronto

DavidShum-headshot By Web Producer  Global News

A closed sign in a window.

Getty Images
A A

Here’s a list of what’s open and closed on Family Day in Toronto for Monday, Feb. 20, 2017.

CLOSED:

  • Municipal buildings
  • Toronto Public Library
  • Banks
  • Beer Store
  • LCBO
  • Most major supermarket chains
  • Malls: Yorkdale, Fairview Mall, Scarborough Town Centre, Sherway Gardens, Bayview Village

OPEN:

  • Federal government offices
  • Mail delivery
  • CF Toronto Eaton Centre
  • Toronto Premium Outlets
  • Toronto Zoo
  • Ontario Science Centre
  • Royal Ontario Museum
  • Ripley’s Aquarium
  • Hockey Hall of Fame
  • Evergreen Brick Works
  • Movie theatres

TRANSIT:

  • TTC will run on a Sunday schedule and GO Transit will operate on a Saturday schedule.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
City of Toronto
Family Day
Family Day activities
GO Transit
Holiday
holiday weekend
open and closed on Family Day
TTC

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News