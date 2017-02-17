Crime
February 17, 2017 8:04 am

Man armed with revolver makes off with cash from Saskatoon business

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

A man armed with a revolver made off with cash from a Northumberland Drive business in Saskatoon.

Police are searching for a man armed with a revolver who made off with cash from a Saskatoon business.

Officers said the man entered a business in the 900-block of Northumberland Drive just before 6 p.m. CT on Thursday.

He was armed with a black revolver and demanded cash.

He then fled out the back door of the business with an unknown amount of money and took off in a Ford F350 truck.

Officers located the truck abandoned a short distance away.

The man is described as being in his mid-20s, around six-foot and has a pock-marked complexion.

He was wearing a baggy green winter coat with a small checked pattern, baggy camo style pants and had his face partially covered with a blue balaclava.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

