Woman charged with fentanyl trafficking in Saskatoon drug bust

A woman is facing drug trafficking charges after Saskatoon police said she was caught selling fentanyl.

Investigators from the Saskatoon integrated drug enforcement street team said they spotted what looked like drug transactions taking place in a parking lot at 8th Street East and Moss Avenue.

An 18-year-old woman was arrested and investigators said a search turned up 44 fentanyl pills and cash.

A search of a home in the 800-block of Reid Road then took place, where officers said they located more fentanyl pills, a knife and bear spray.

She is facing charges of trafficking fentanyl, possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking, possession of the proceeds of crime and possession of a weapon. She was also wanted on an outstanding warrant.

A 24-year-old man was also arrested at the parking lot. He is facing a possession of fentanyl charge.