Man armed with gun makes off with cash from Saskatoon business

A man armed with a gun made off with cash from a Saskatoon business early Tuesday morning.

Saskatoon police officers said the man entered the business in the 3200-block of Preston Avenue South at around 12:30 a.m.

He demanded money from the staff and showed them the gun before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of cash.

He was wearing a black leather jacket, black pants and a mask. No other description has been provided at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.