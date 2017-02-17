Bancroft Elementary, the little school with a big heart, celebrates 100 years

Teachers, staff and former and current students of a longstanding elementary school in Montreal’s Plateau area had plenty to celebrate on Thursday.

Bancroft Elementary School marked its 100th anniversary that night. It had a fashion show, performances by teachers and students, and stories from ex-pupils about the impression that the school made on their lives.

Dr. Phil Gold and Dr. Mort Levy became friends after they met on the first day of school back in 1942.

“Not everyone was as open to minorities in those days, but Bancroft was a safe haven,” Gold told Global News Thursday.

Their friendship has now lasted 75 years.

Gold and Levy both had families, studied at McGill University, became doctors and they both have fond memories of their time at Bancroft.

“When we got here, suddenly it was a world of magic,” Levy explained.

The magic almost ended 10 years ago. Enrollment was down and the school was facing closure.

But the community rallied and enrollment jumped from 150 to 270 students.

“We have such a diverse school, multilingual, multi-ethnic, multicultural and we have a great time together each and every year,” said Principal Dorothy Ostrowicz.

The event was also a chance to say goodbye to a part of the school’s history.

Bancroft is being completely renovated to the tune of $5 million.

The renovations will be completed by 2018 and the school will have a fresh start in a new home.