Lethbridge Police
February 16, 2017 6:41 pm
Updated: February 16, 2017 6:58 pm

Lethbridge police enhance policy after former officer made controversial comments involving transgender woman

joe-scarpelli By Video Journalist  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: The Lethbridge Police Service making a shift, after a former officer made controversial comments of his Facebook page, involving a transgender woman. As Joe Scarpelli reports, the fallout has led to a policy change in how police deal with transgender issues.

A A

Lethbridge police are taking what Cheif Robert Davis said are necessary steps to fill a gap in the force’s policy when it comes to transgender issues.

“It was clear we had an area to beef up there,” Davis said.

Last April, Dillon Hargreaves, a transgender Lethbridge woman, was a guest of MLA Shannon Phillips at the Alberta legislature recognizing the 100th anniversary of women receiving the right to vote in the province.

In response, Lethbridge police Sgt. Scott Chadsey posted the following message on his Facebook page:

Story continues below

“Ladies – NDP MLA introduces a transgender male as a guest representing 100 years of women’s suffrage. I think Dillon is very brave, however, I believe this makes a mockery of important women’s issues.”

Lethbridge police received several complaints, including a letter from a provincial organization representing transgender Albertans.

Davis ordered an internal investigation, but it didn’t go very far because the officer involved retired.

“When the officer retired we lost jurisdiction but we were committed to looking at the policies which is equally important.”

The new policy includes information with respect to gender identity terminology, the proper use of pronouns and mandatory awareness training.

Given the enhanced policy, Hargreaves said she’s feeling much better about the situation.

“I think it’s a big step forward as far as a police service realizing that the actions that they have with every citizen make a difference,” Hargreaves said.

Hargreaves said she hopes the new policy will make trans people in the community comfortable with police.

“It’s something we’re going to have to give it time and see how well this is going to work on a practical level,” she said.

A video produced by the Vancouver Police Department called “Walk with Me” has been delivered to all officers as part of the mandatory training to help understand transgender issues.

Davis said Vancouver police are leaders in this field and he will continue to monitor how they handle LGBTQ matters.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Lethbridge Police
LGBTQ
lps
Transgender
vancouver police
Walk with Me

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News