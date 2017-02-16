Lethbridge police enhance policy after former officer made controversial comments involving transgender woman

Lethbridge police are taking what Cheif Robert Davis said are necessary steps to fill a gap in the force’s policy when it comes to transgender issues.

“It was clear we had an area to beef up there,” Davis said.

Last April, Dillon Hargreaves, a transgender Lethbridge woman, was a guest of MLA Shannon Phillips at the Alberta legislature recognizing the 100th anniversary of women receiving the right to vote in the province.

In response, Lethbridge police Sgt. Scott Chadsey posted the following message on his Facebook page:

“Ladies – NDP MLA introduces a transgender male as a guest representing 100 years of women’s suffrage. I think Dillon is very brave, however, I believe this makes a mockery of important women’s issues.”

Lethbridge police received several complaints, including a letter from a provincial organization representing transgender Albertans.

Davis ordered an internal investigation, but it didn’t go very far because the officer involved retired.

“When the officer retired we lost jurisdiction but we were committed to looking at the policies which is equally important.”

The new policy includes information with respect to gender identity terminology, the proper use of pronouns and mandatory awareness training.

Given the enhanced policy, Hargreaves said she’s feeling much better about the situation.

“I think it’s a big step forward as far as a police service realizing that the actions that they have with every citizen make a difference,” Hargreaves said.

Hargreaves said she hopes the new policy will make trans people in the community comfortable with police.

“It’s something we’re going to have to give it time and see how well this is going to work on a practical level,” she said.

A video produced by the Vancouver Police Department called “Walk with Me” has been delivered to all officers as part of the mandatory training to help understand transgender issues.

Davis said Vancouver police are leaders in this field and he will continue to monitor how they handle LGBTQ matters.