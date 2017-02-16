Record number of Albertans book upscale camping experiences

Reservations for campgrounds opened February 13th and according to the province more Albertans than ever are booked in for the upcoming season.

There have been 847 bookings for comfort camping, which could include: yurts, cabins or canvas tents. The service has been described as a more upscale experience for those looking to hit the outdoors but keep some of the comforts of home.

Regular campsites aren’t available to book until February 21st.

Minister of Environment, Shannon Phillips, said the numbers are indicative of Albertans’ love of the outdoors.

“This year marks Albert Parks’ 85th Anniversary and it is clear that the tradition of camping is as strong now as when our parks were established in 1932”.

The province has set up an online reservation system with access to more than 70 provincial campgrounds and 6000 campsites.

In 2015, 150 000 regular and comfort camping sites were.