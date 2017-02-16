Regis Philbin reveals Kelly Ripa was ‘very offended’ when he left ‘Live With Regis and Kelly’

Six years ago Regis Philbin said goodbye to his daytime hosting duties from Live! With Regis and Kelly and now he is opening up about his departure.

In a new interview with Larry King Now, Philbin spoke about his relationship with his former co-host Kelly Ripa.

He explained his own perspective as to why things are pretty rocky between the pair.

“Do you keep in touch with Kelly Ripa?” Larry King asked.

READ MORE: Kelly Ripa won’t rule out Billy Bush, Kardashians for ‘Live!’ co-host

“Not really, no, no,” the 85-year-old star replied while shaking his head.

“She got very offended when I left. She thought I was leaving because of her. I was leaving because I was getting older and it wasn’t right for me anymore,” he told King.

Ripa and Philbin co-hosted the daytime talk show from 2001-2011 together. His final show aired Nov. 18, 2011.

READ MORE: Kelly Ripa reveals ‘bad Botox’ left her unable to smile for 6 months

“Never once did they ask me to go back,” he shared before revealing that he and Ripa don’t talk to this very day.

“She took it personal?” King asked.

“Yeah, I think so,” Philbin replied.

Philbin began hosting the talk show in 1988 with Kathie Lee Gifford.

When asked if he would consider being the face of another talk show, Philbin had many questions.

“I don’t know. How often would it be? Would it be every night? Every day? I do miss it, there are times when I really miss it and wish I’d never stopped. But, you know, I just figured it was time to let go.”

WATCH BELOW: ‘You changed my life’: Michael Strahan bids fond farewell to co-host Kelly Ripa

Ripa is currently hosting the show with a rotating group of famous folk while the network decides upon her next permanent co-anchor.

The rotating seat of co-hosts have included Jimmy Kimmel, Anderson Cooper, Alec Baldwin, Ilana Glazer and Canadian actress Shay Mitchell.

Ripa and Michael Strahan famously fell out when the former NFL player decided to leave the show in May of last year to become co-anchor at Good Morning America.