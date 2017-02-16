Woman dies after assault in east-end Toronto: police

A woman is dead after police say she was assaulted in the city’s east end Thursday morning.

Toronto police said officers responded to an assault call around 8:30 a.m. at an address near Dawes Road and Beth Street just south of St. Clair Avenue East and Victoria Park Avenue.

Police said emergency crews located an unconscious woman and CPR was performed. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they have a male in custody and are not looking for any more suspects.

The age and identity of the woman has not be released.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.