Alberta PC leadership candidate Jason Kenney facing another disqualification meeting

The Calgary vice president of Alberta’s Progressive Conservative party has called an emergency meeting of the PCAA Board of Directors to address an official complaint filed against leadership candidate Jason Kenney.

In an email, Darcy Schumann says it is up to the board to rule on allegations that Kenney has breached the PCAA constitution and damaged the PC “brand.”

The complaint was filed by party member Jeffrey Rath, who claimed Kenney is actively undermining the party so it can be taken over. Kenney is running on a platform to merge the PC party with the Wildrose to run a single conservative banner in the next election. He believes Kenney should be disqualified from the race altogether. Rath was a volunteer with the Richard Starke campaign, which is running on a platform to rebuild the party, although he says he filed the complaint on his own.

The PC leadership election committee dismissed the call earlier this week.

READ MORE: Jason Kenney to stay in PC leadership race after complaint tossed

Schumann says Rath and Kenney will both be invited to appear to the emergency meeting, slated to be held February 24, although a location hasn’t been determined yet.

In a statement, Kenney says he is disappointed to have to go through this process again.

“In considering this motion, the PC board will be considering whether or not to throw out the votes of the thousands of grassroots members and the 1,300 delegates who have been elected across the province, the vast majority of whom have pledged to support our unity campaign,” the statement reads.

“I do not expect all PC members to agree with our effort to re-unite Alberta conservatives, and put the grassroots in charge with a referendum on the party’s future. But I do expect all members to respect the basic principle of democracy: that the voters get to decide.”

Party members will elect a new leader at a delegated convention March 18 in Calgary.

Along with Kenney and Starke, Calgary businessman Byron Nelson is also seeking the top job.

With files from The Canadian Press