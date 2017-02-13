Jason Kenney to stay in PC leadership race after complaint tossed

Jason Kenney is off the hook, after a lawyer and member of the Progressive Conservative Association of Alberta filed an official complaint asking for the PC leadership hopeful to be kicked out of the race.

Jeffrey Rath said he believed Kenney is in violation of the party’s code of ethics. Kenney had based his campaign primarily on bringing Alberta’s two right-leaning parties together, which has created strife in the PC and Wildrose parties.

Rath told Global News he thinks Kenney is working with former Reform Party leader Preston Manning to dissolve the PC party and bring back the Social Credit party.

“We put together 33 pages of evidence with regards to what has been going on with Mr. Kenney and his deliberate destruction of the PCAA brand for his own political purposes and they’ll have a decision to make and that’s all we want is a fair hearing,” Rath said last week.

This weekend, the Leadership Election Committee of the PC Association of Alberta said it voted unanimously to dismiss Rath’s complaint.

The committee said it determined that Kenney’s platform does not cause harm to the PC brand, and, furthermore, any and all decisions regarding the future of the party must be made by the members in a free and transparent manner.

The committee said it was also concerned over the public nature of the complaint, and will be reminding all campaigns to engage in a more respectful discourse.

“The party takes all complaints seriously, “PC Alberta president Katherine O’Neill told 630 CHED. “After reviewing the complaint submitted by Mr. Rath, we believed that there was no violation of the Code of Conduct and Ethics.”

“I want to take this opportunity to reiterate the party’s sole agenda during this leadership election is to ensure a fair, open, honest and transparent election. This is important because our members have the final say and they must have a fair process through which they can make their final decision. The voice and will of our members is final; it will be heard and respected.”

Though Kenney did not respond to Global News’ request for an interview, he addressed the complaint on Twitter and pointed out Rath’s involvement in a competitor’s campaign. Rath did not deny his connections to Richard Starke’s campaign but said he chose to file the complaint independently.

The PC party will choose a new leader on March 18. Kenney, Starke and Byron Nelson are all vying for the position.

Kenney said if he wins the Tory leadership, he would seek a mandate to dissolve the party and merge it with a dissolved Wildrose to create a new conservative entity, possibly titled the Conservative Party of Alberta.

The next provincial election will be in the spring of 2019.

— With files from Sarah Kraus, Global News