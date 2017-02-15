Ontario ‘60s Scoop ruling could have ripple effect in Saskatchewan

An Ontario judge’s decision in the ‘60s Scoop class-action lawsuit in that province could have a ripple effect across the country, including Saskatchewan.

The $1.3 billion dollar suit, representing thousands of indigenous people in Ontario, was launched against Ottawa eight years ago.

READ MORE: Ontario judge rules in favour of ’60s Scoop survivors

They were taken from their homes as children in the 1960s and 70s by government welfare agencies and placed in the care of non-indigenous families.

In his ruling on Tuesday, the judge found Canada had breached its duty of care to the children.

The court’s decision is being felt here in Saskatchewan.

Melika Popp is a local ‘60s Scoop survivor and says the ruling is a huge step forward for all Canadians.

However, she is calling on the government to take more action and apologize for the practice, as well as implement the 94 calls to action made by Canada’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

“I think it would create transparency and I believe that in order to heal, in order to grow, in order to learn, transparency is necessary,” Popp said.

“I think it would be holding the government essentially accountable.”

READ MORE: Federal government backs off on last-ditch attempt to delay judge’s ruling on ’60s Scoop

Popp says addressing the core issues related to racism would mean more than settlement money.

A $250 million ‘60s Scoop class-action lawsuit was commenced in Saskatchewan last year.

A hearing is scheduled to take place in Regina on March 2-3 to determine the carriage of the class action.