Crime
February 15, 2017 12:20 am

Taxi involved in serious hit and run in northwest Calgary

Kim Smith By Reporter  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Police said a stolen pickup truck drove through a stop sign and crashed into a cab.

Calgary police are investigating a serious hit and run in the city’s northwest involving a taxi.

The crash happened shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday on Northmount Drive. Police said a stolen pickup truck drove through a stop sign and crashed into a cab.

Two people inside the taxi were sent to hospital.

Police said a man and woman jumped out of the truck and ran away.

Officers continued to search for suspects as of 10 p.m. Tuesday.

-With files from Janet Lore

