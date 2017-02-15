Taxi involved in serious hit and run in northwest Calgary
Calgary police are investigating a serious hit and run in the city’s northwest involving a taxi.
The crash happened shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday on Northmount Drive. Police said a stolen pickup truck drove through a stop sign and crashed into a cab.
Two people inside the taxi were sent to hospital.
Police said a man and woman jumped out of the truck and ran away.
Officers continued to search for suspects as of 10 p.m. Tuesday.
-With files from Janet Lore
