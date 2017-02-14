31 Toronto hospital employees dismissed after benefit claims ‘breach’ code of conduct

Thirty-one employees of St. Michael’s Hospital in downtown Toronto have been “let go” after an audit flagged “irregularities” in multiple health benefit claims.

“Approximately $200,000 in claims have been found to be in breach of our code of conduct. Thirty-one employees have been let go,” a statement to Global News from St. Michael’s Hospital said Tuesday.

“The hospital takes its role as custodian of the public trust very seriously. St. Michael’s has a strict policy for its health benefits plan. We are continuing to work with SunLife, our benefits administrator, to ensure a thorough investigation.”

The statement said hospital officials won’t be releasing further information “to maintain the integrity of (the) review.”

Global News obtained a copy of a memo from Mary Madigan-Lee, vice president of human resources for St. Michael’s Hospital, that was sent to employees. It said “necessary measures have been taken with the employees involved.”

“Our benefits are offered to all eligible employees to increase you and your families’ health and well-being. Together we need to use these benefits respectfully.”

The memo also referenced the hospital’s whistleblower policy “which is in place to allow staff, physicians and third-parties to raise an issue.”