Kelowna man makes snowman to proclaim love for his wife of almost 55 years

A Kelowna man rolled out a unique Valentine’s Day surprise Tuesday for his wife of almost 55 years.

Bill Nahirney surprised his wife with a giant snowman holding up signs bearing words of affection.

“I feel like I got the biggest valentine this year,” Denise Nahirney said.

Bill says the opportunity to do something out of the box presented itself this year because of the unusual amount of snow that’s fallen in the Okanagan over the past couple of weeks.

“I bought my wife roses,” Bill said. “This was the card.”