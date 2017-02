Kelowna man makes snowman to proclaim love for his wife of almost 55 years

A Kelowna man rolled out a unique Valentine’s Day surprise Tuesday for his wife of almost 55 years.

Bill Nahirney surprised his wife with a giant snowman holding up signs bearing words of affection.

“I feel like I got the biggest valentine this year,” Denise Nahirney said.

Bill says the opportunity to do something out of the box presented itself this year¬†because of the unusual amount of snow that’s fallen in the Okanagan over the past couple of weeks.

“I bought my wife roses,” Bill said. ¬†“This was the card.”