St. Albert man handed 8-year sentence for hit and run that killed father of 2

A St. Albert man who was drunk and driving 147 km/h when he slammed into another car, killing the passenger, was sentenced to eight years behind bars Tuesday.

Michael Gress, 37, was also given a 10-year Canada-wide driving prohibition, which will come into effect when he is released.

Earlier this month, Gress pleaded guilty to manslaughter, three counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm and fleeing the scene of a serious accident for his part in a fatal hit-and-run collision in northeast Edmonton in March 2016.

According to the agreed statement of facts, Gress was so drunk the night of the crash he was cut off by a bartender at a north Edmonton pub. When he left the bar, staff called a cab and went outside to try to stop him from driving.

When the cab showed up, Gress sent it away.

Gress drove to another pub where he was also cut off and asked to leave because of his “high intoxication level.” Witnesses saw him drive away so they called 911.

Soon after, Gress – who had two prior convictions for impaired driving and six prior speeding convictions – drove into the back of a Chevrolet Cavalier in the area of 167 Avenue and 59A Street. The Cavalier spun into the opposite lane, where it collided with a Mitsubishi Lancer.

Russell House, the passenger of the Cavalier and a father of two, was thrown from the vehicle and died. The driver was taken to hospital with upper-body fractures and a collapsed lung. He remained in hospital for months.

Two others were taken to hospital, one with a fractured ankle. The other suffered a broken collarbone and spinal injury. Gress was not injured.

After the collision, Gress drove from the scene and hit a tree before colliding with a wooden fence. He then ran away on foot before eventually catching a cab home to St. Albert.

The Crown was seeking a sentence of eight to 10 years, while the defence was seeking seven to eight years.