St. Albert man pleads guilty to manslaughter, impaired driving for 2016 hit and run

A St. Albert man who was drunk and driving 147 km/h when he slammed in to another car, killing the passenger, pleaded guilty to manslaughter Thursday.

Michael Gress, 37, also pleaded guilty to three counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm and another charge for his part in a fatal hit-and-run collision in northeast Edmonton in March 2016.

Court heard Gress, who had two prior convictions for impaired driving and six prior speeding convictions, drove into the back of a Chevrolet Cavalier in the area of 167 Avenue and 59A Street at around 1:30 a.m. The Cavalier spun into the opposite lane, where it collided with a Mitsubishi Lancer.

Russell House, the passenger of the Cavalier, was thrown from the vehicle and died. The driver was taken to hospital with upper body fractures and a collapsed lung. He remained in hospital for months.

Two others were taken to hospital, one with a fractured ankle. The other suffered a broken collarbone and spinal injury. Gress was not injured.

The Crown said Thursday what Gress did that night was no different than shooting off a gun in a crowded room.

House’s mother broke down and sobbed in court when she heard about the impact of the crash.

According to the agreed statement of facts, Gress was so drunk that night he was cut off by a bartender at a north Edmonton pub. When he left the bar, staff called a cab and went outside to try to stop him from driving.

When the cab showed up, Gress sent it away. Court heard someone stood behind Gress’s vehicle to prevent him from driving and was almost hit when Gress reversed. That’s when bar staff called 911.

Court heard Gress drove to another pub where he was also cut off and asked to leave because of his “high intoxication level.” Witnesses saw him drive away so they called 911.

After the collision, Gress drove from the scene and hit a tree before colliding with a wooden fence. He then ran away on foot. Court heard Gress caught a cab home to St. Albert.

Police said they used DNA from the vehicle’s airbag to track down Gress, who was a suspended driver at the time.

House’s uncle Martin Bird said his nephew was heading home from a hockey tournament the night of the crash. He said the past year has been devastating for his entire family.

“Every day is devastating. You can’t put it into words. I don’t want you to ever experience it. It’s devastating is what it is,” Bird said.

“He (House) was a joyful man. He was one of the pillars, cornerstones of the family and he is missed every day.”

Bird said he and several other family members came to court Thursday to show support for House, to let him know he wasn’t alone when he died and he’s not alone today.

Victim impact statements were read in court Thursday. House’s grandmother addressed the court, saying she also sent a message to Alberta Justice.

“A man that has taken a life and hurt many more people should not walk,” Theresa Bird said.

Evan Cardinal was one of the people injured in the crash. In a victim impact statement read by his mother, Cardinal said “all I feel is guilt” that he survived and House did not.

Gress broke down and cried during this statement.

Tayler Uganecz, who was injured in the crash, said it has impacted her and her family both physically and emotionally.

“I’m constantly worried, constantly cautious about everything. It affected my family because they had to be there 24/7 with me for about three to four months to take care of me,” the young woman said.

“It was emotional. I haven’t seen him before so once I caught a glimpse of him I just wondered why he would throw his life away from drinking and driving and hurting the four people that he did and all their families.”

Uganecz said the crash has affected her plans for post-secondary education because she still lives with back and arm injuries.

“I hoped to work in the medical field as a nurse but now with my back injuries I’m not allowed to carry heavy objects and be on my feet for long periods of time. I also graduated last year and was hoping to go to post-secondary in September and I have to push that back a year, maybe two, considering when I finish schooling.”

Nine months before the fatal collision, Gress was released by St. Albert RCMP with the promise to appear on four criminal charges. He was released under the conditions that he abstain from alcohol and keep the peace. It’s not known what charges Gress was facing.

