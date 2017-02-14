Crime
Video shows cop take on North Carolina boy in dance-off challenge

WATCH ABOVE: A North Carolina sheriff's deputy is receiving plenty of praise online after he showed off his dancing skills in a dance-off with a young man.

Video posted to the Nash County Police Department’s Facebook page on Monday captured a heartwarming moment between a North Carolina cop and a local boy.

According to the post, a young man named Jason, challenged Sheriff’s Deputy Steve Williams to a dance-off.

The video shows Williams, who was on duty at the time, step up and prove his moves to his young competitor.

Police also accompanied the video with a clever hashtag, saying “#wedomorethanwritetickets”

The response on Facebook was positive, with some crediting Williams for being a good role model for the community.

“Deputy Williams please keep doing what you’re doing brother,” wrote Gregory Acker.

“This is what helps make America great!” posted Jessica Arrington.

Relations between the state’s police forces and the community were strained after the fatal police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott, who was one of several unarmed black men across the U.S. killed by police last summer.

In September, North Carolina’s governor issued a state of emergency after violent protests erupted in response to the death of Scott.

