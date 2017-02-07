Ontario police officer takes over music video shoot with epic dance moves

After responding to the scene of a gang fight in Oshawa, Ont., a police officer instead found local students filming a music video and decided to show them a few dance moves of his own.

In a video that has since gone viral online, Durham Regional Police Const. Jarrod Singh was ending his shift when he came upon the film shoot with students from the University of Ontario Institute of Technology and “decided it was time to bust a move with the crew.”

“I saw eight people gathered around one person, so I can see how a member of the public thought it was a fight,” Singh said. “But when I got closer I could see he was break dancing in the middle and there was someone filming it.”

Police said that while Singh has only been an officer with the police service for just over a year, he was previously part of a dance troupe at local Durham College that was featured in MuchMusic videos and opened for rapper Rick Ross.

Singh said he and the students, who were part of a UOIT dance troupe being filmed by Toronto-based design company Vivid Media, “started chatting about music and dancing” when he decided to bust a move in front of the camera.

The video was posted on Facebook was viewed close to 700,000 times in less than a day.