44-year-old man identified as Port Coquitlam homicide victim: IHIT

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has identified the body found on a popular Port Coquitlam trail on Saturday night.

The victim is 44-year-old Shawn Curtis George. He was a resident of the Tri-Cities area and was known to police.

On Feb. 11 just before 10 p.m., Coquitlam RCMP responded to a report of a body found in the 1300-block of Laurier Avenue. When police arrived, they found a man on a trail near the Hyde Creek Recreation Centre. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and police believed his injuries were consistent with foul play. They identified the death as suspicious and called in IHIT.

IHIT is continuing to work with the Coquitlam Mounties to gather evidence and learn more about the incidents that led up to George’s murder.

An autopsy has not been scheduled yet to confirm the cause of death.

Anyone with information about George or the homicide is asked to contact IHIT or Crime Stoppers.