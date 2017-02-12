IHIT
IHIT investigates suspicious death on popular Port Coquitlam trail

By Online News Producer

IHIT has been called to a trail in Port Coquitlam.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is blocking off a popular trail in Port Coquitlam Sunday morning as they look into a suspicious death.

Officers are on the Traboulay PoCo Trail behind the Hyde Creek Recreation Centre where Coquitlam RCMP found an injured male around 10 p.m. Saturday. He later died at the scene.

IHIT said he had injuries consistent with foul play.

The identity of the victim is unknown.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448), or, if they wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

