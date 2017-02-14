MLA Deborah Drever thanks public for support after sister’s body found east of Calgary

A 25-year-old woman whose body was found near a southern Alberta hamlet on Saturday has been identified as the sister of Deborah Drever, a controversial Calgary MLA.

“Thank you everyone for your kind and supportive messages,” Drever wrote on her Facebook page Tuesday.

“It means a lot to me and my family. I will be taking some time to spend with my family and to grieve.”

Victoria Levesque’s remains were found near Lyalta on Saturday. Lyalta is located about 50 kilometres east of Calgary.

Alberta RCMP continue to investigate her death.

“The news of Victoria’s death has come with shock and deep sadness to her family and friends,” said a statement released by the family Monday, which Drever reposted to her MLA Facebook page.

“She was a bright young woman, who deserves to be remembered for her good humour, her love of animals and her genuine desire to bring others happiness.”

The family has requested privacy in respect of her memory.

Drever won a seat for the NDP in Calgary in the 2015 Alberta election. Just over two weeks later, she was suspended from caucus over controversial social media posts that included homophobic slurs. Following her apologies and work as an Independent MLA, she was welcomed back into caucus in January 2016.

Watch below from January 2016: Calgary-Bow MLA Deborah Drever was officially welcomed back to the NDP caucus. As David Boushy reports, the party says Drever has proven she deserves a second chance.

Anyone with information related to Levesque’s death is asked to contact Calgary police or Crime Stoppers.

