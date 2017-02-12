Body of Calgary woman found east of the city

Alberta RCMP are now investigating after human remains were found near Lyalta, Alta on Saturday.

RCMP identified the body as Victoria Lynn Isabelle Levesque, 25, of Calgary.

The cause of death is still under investigation and an autopsy will be completed in the next few days.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS).

Lyalta is a hamlet in southern Alberta within Wheatland County and is located 8 kilometres north of Highway 1 and roughly 32 kilometres east of Calgary.